For Bonafide Comics, he teamed up with writer, Luke Fay and they co-created stories like Breakdown (An apocalyptic tale following three female protagonists), Ed n Ed, a self-styled anarchic pastiche based on Jerry and Luke. Then, there was Dooley Dooce – a deranged piece of pond life about which the less said, the better. Jerry and Luke were also joined by artists such as James Fox, Mark Swan, Nick Walker, and many others.

In 1994 Issue Zero sprang onto the streets and the magazine received spots on TV, radio and was featured in ID magazine, DJ, Hip Hop Connection as well as Bristol based Venue magazine.

Co-editor at the time, Luke Fay said in HHC: “At lot of people don’t know what to make of it, especially if they have picked it up in the clothes and record shops, but the people in the comics industry have been very positive.”

In the end, Bonafide Comics only ran for three glorious issues and amazingly there are still rare copies available to purchase.

Following an extended hiatus from publishing, Jerry came back to his true passion after re-working a ‘Doxi the Dog’ tale that had originally appeared in Bonafide Comics. The new version, aimed at younger readers was a full-colour graphic novel under the Bonafide imprint. Since then, more children’s books have been added.